Jeremy Pena is back in action for the Houston Astros against Bailey Ober and the Minnesota TwinsOctober 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 1.

He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .267 with 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

In 66.4% of his 149 games this season, Pena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 43 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 149), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 24.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

In 41.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .249 AVG .284 .321 OBP .333 .372 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings