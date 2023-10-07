Saturday, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins and Bailey Ober, with the first pitch at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the ALDS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: FS1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chas McCormick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is batting .273 with 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks.
  • McCormick has had a hit in 73 of 113 games this year (64.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.4%).
  • In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (16.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • McCormick has driven home a run in 39 games this season (34.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
  • He has scored in 46 games this season (40.7%), including 10 multi-run games (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 57
.285 AVG .262
.353 OBP .353
.534 SLG .448
23 XBH 18
12 HR 10
38 RBI 32
57/18 K/BB 60/22
12 SB 7

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Ober will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.