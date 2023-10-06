High school football is on the schedule this week in Wise County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Paradise High School at Boyd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Boyd, TX

Boyd, TX Conference: 3A - District 10

3A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Alvord High School at Trenton High School