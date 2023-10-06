Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Wise County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Paradise High School at Boyd High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Boyd, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvord High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
