Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wheeler County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Wheeler County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Wheeler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wheeler High School at Clarendon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
