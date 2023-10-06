Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Terry County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Terry County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Terry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Buena Vista High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
