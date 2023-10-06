If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Smith County, Texas this week, we've got what you need below.

Other Games in Texas This Week

    • Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Jacksonville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Tyler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Rusk High School at Winona High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Winona, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

