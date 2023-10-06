Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Scurry County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Scurry County, Texas this week? We've got the information.
Scurry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Greenwood High School at Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hermleigh High School at Roby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Roby, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
