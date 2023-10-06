Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Reeves County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Reeves County, Texas, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Reeves County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Monahans High School at Pecos High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Pecos, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 2
