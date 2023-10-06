Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Matagorda County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Matagorda County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Matagorda County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Palacios High School at Edna High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Edna, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boling High School at Van Vleck High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Van Vleck, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
