The Harvard Crimson (3-0) take on a fellow Ivy League foe when they visit the Cornell Big Red (2-1) on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Harvard Stadium.

Harvard is averaging 390.3 yards per game on offense (39th in the FCS), and rank 98th on defense, yielding 409 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Cornell is compiling 385.3 total yards per game (40th-ranked). It ranks 31st in the FCS on the other side of the ball (311.7 total yards surrendered per game).

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Harvard vs. Cornell Game Info

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Allston, Massachusetts

Allston, Massachusetts Venue: Harvard Stadium

Harvard vs. Cornell Key Statistics

Harvard Cornell 390.3 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.3 (113th) 409 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.7 (10th) 241.7 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (74th) 148.7 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.3 (26th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (64th)

Harvard Stats Leaders

Charles DePrima has been a dual threat for Harvard so far this season. He has 446 passing yards, completing 48.4% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 300 yards (100 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Shane McLaughlin has carried the ball 43 times for a team-high 330 yards (110 per game) with three scores. He has also caught three passes for 45 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Cooper Barkate's 232 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has collected 16 catches and two touchdowns.

Tyler Neville has put up a 123-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in eight passes on five targets.

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 716 yards (238.7 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 66% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 182 yards (60.7 ypg) on 43 carries with three touchdowns.

Gannon Carothers has compiled 112 yards on 21 carries.

Nicholas Laboy has racked up 215 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Davon Kiser has five receptions (on one target) for a total of 140 yards (46.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Doryn Smith's seven targets have resulted in eight grabs for 85 yards.

