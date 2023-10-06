Harrison County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Queen City High School at Waskom High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Waskom, TX

Waskom, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nacogdoches High School at Hallsville High School