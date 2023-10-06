As of October 6 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +900, put them fifth in the league.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

Oddsmakers rate the Cowboys lower (fifth-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (fourth-best).

The Cowboys have had the 13th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +900.

The implied probability of the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, based on their +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has covered the spread three times in four games.

Two of the Cowboys' four games have gone over the point total.

The Cowboys are 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Dallas has not played as a moneyline underdog yet this season.

On defense, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up just 259.8 yards per game. They rank 11th on offense (360 yards per game).

The Cowboys have been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank fourth-best in scoring offense (31 points per game) and best in scoring defense (10.3 points allowed per game).

Cowboys Impact Players

In four games, Dak Prescott has passed for 908 yards (227.0 per game), with four TDs and one interception, and completing 71.3%.

On the ground, Prescott has scored zero TDs and picked up 43 yards.

Tony Pollard has run for 311 yards (77.8 per game) and two scores in four games.

In the passing game, Pollard has scored zero times, with 15 catches for 61 yards.

In four games, CeeDee Lamb has 23 catches for 309 yards (77.3 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Jake Ferguson has scored one time, catching 17 balls for 147 yards (36.8 per game).

Micah Parsons has registered 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended in four games for the Cowboys.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +20000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +75000 4 October 1 Patriots W 38-3 +12500 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +500 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +20000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +50000 12 November 23 Commanders - +15000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +700 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1100 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +15000

