Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Callahan County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Callahan County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Callahan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Baird High School at Perrin Whitt CISD High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Perrin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.