In Brown County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Ballinger High School at Early High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Early, TX

Early, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gustine High School at Zephyr High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Zephyr, TX

Zephyr, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

May High School at Evant High School