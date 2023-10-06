In Brown County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Brown County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Ballinger High School at Early High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Early, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gustine High School at Zephyr High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Zephyr, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    May High School at Evant High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Evant, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

