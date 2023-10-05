Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Parker County, Texas this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Aledo High School at South Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Comanche High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Millsap, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesboro High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
