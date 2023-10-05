Searching for how to watch high school football games in Montague County, Texas this week? We've got you covered.

    • Montague County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Union Hill High School at Gold-Burg High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Bowie, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Forestburg School High School at Knox City High School

    • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Knox City, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saint Jo High School at Bynum High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Bynum, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

