Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Dallas County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sunset High School at Newman Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglass MacArthur High School at Lake Highlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan Adams High School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richardson High School at Pearce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Richardson, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highlands High School at Macarthur High School - Irving
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hebron High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prestonwood Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Addison, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parish Episcopal School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wills Point High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nimitz High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at R L Turner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scurry-Rosser High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson at Seagoville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina High School at North Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veritas Academy at Prince of Peace Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Carrollton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H Grady Spruce High School at W W Samuell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranchview High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Christian - Colleyville at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
