High school football is happening this week in Dallas County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sunset High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 5

6:45 PM CT on October 5 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglass MacArthur High School at Lake Highlands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Richardson High School at Pearce High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Macarthur High School - Irving

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hebron High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Prestonwood Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy - Addison

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Addison, TX

Addison, TX Conference: 6A - District 2

6A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Parish Episcopal School at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 6A - District 2

6A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wills Point High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Westfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Spring, TX

Spring, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at R L Turner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Scurry-Rosser High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Seagoville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at North Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Veritas Academy at Prince of Peace Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

H Grady Spruce High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ranchview High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6

7:30 PM CT on October 6 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Christian - Colleyville at Dallas Christian School