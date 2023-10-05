We have 2023 high school football competition in Chambers County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

    • Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    East Chambers High School at Buna High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 5
    • Location: Buna, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Robert E Lee High School at Barbers Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

