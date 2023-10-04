On Wednesday, Marcus Semien (hitting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers up 1-0.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

In 73.0% of his 163 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 53 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 26 games this season (16.0%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 41.1% of his games this season, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 91 times this year (55.8%), including 23 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

