On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while batting .260.

Heim has picked up a hit in 85 of 129 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has homered in 18 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 39.5% of his games this season (51 of 129), with two or more RBI 23 times (17.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.

In 48 of 129 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 63 .261 AVG .259 .323 OBP .316 .500 SLG .384 30 XBH 17 12 HR 6 48 RBI 47 49/20 K/BB 47/20 0 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings