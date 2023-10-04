Adolis García vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .686 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rays.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- In 94 of 149 games this year (63.1%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (20.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42.3% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 27 of those games (18.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 75 of 149 games this year, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (16-8) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 186 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the right-hander went five innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.50), second in WHIP (1.019), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
