Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Rays AL Wild Card Series Game 1 on October 3, 2023
Yandy Diaz and Marcus Semien are two of the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Texas Rangers square off at Tropicana Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 3:08 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has collected 155 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .325/.388/.621 so far this season.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Oct. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Glasnow Stats
- Tyler Glasnow (10-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 22nd start of the season.
- He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Glasnow has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 27
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 22
|5.1
|3
|4
|4
|7
|4
|at Orioles
|Sep. 16
|4.0
|8
|6
|6
|4
|2
|at Twins
|Sep. 11
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|8
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 6
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|14
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has put up 173 hits with 35 doubles, 22 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 78 runs.
- He's slashed .330/.410/.522 so far this year.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 29
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 23
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Isaac Paredes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Paredes Stats
- Isaac Paredes has 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 58 walks and 98 RBI (123 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .250/.352/.488 so far this season.
- Paredes heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Paredes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Oct. 1
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 26
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
