Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Semien has picked up a hit in 73.5% of his 162 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.7% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 26 games this year (16.0%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has driven home a run in 67 games this season (41.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 90 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in 23 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

