Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County This Week
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Denton County, Texas has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tuesday
TBD at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 3
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Coppell High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School - Burleson at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flower Mound High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Colony High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Aubrey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
