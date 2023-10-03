Corey Seager vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Corey Seager, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, October 3 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will take the field to open the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.388) and total hits (155) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 91 of 119 games this year, with multiple hits 45 times.
- He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has had at least one RBI in 45.4% of his games this year (54 of 119), with two or more RBI 23 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 52.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 23 games with multiple runs (19.3%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.333
|AVG
|.316
|.403
|OBP
|.372
|.703
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays are sending Glasnow (10-7) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
