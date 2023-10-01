How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 1
Sunday's Serie A lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between Empoli FC and Bologna.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about Sunday's Serie A action here. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Bologna vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC is on the road to face Bologna at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (-165)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+400)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch Udinese vs Genoa CFC
Genoa CFC is on the road to match up with Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Udinese (+130)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+215)
- Draw: (+205)
Watch Atalanta vs Juventus
Juventus journeys to take on Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Atalanta (+145)
- Underdog: Juventus (+180)
- Draw: (+225)
Watch AS Roma vs Frosinone Calcio
Frosinone Calcio is on the road to face AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (-240)
- Underdog: Frosinone Calcio (+600)
- Draw: (+340)
