Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Semien Stats

Semien has 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.350/.480 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 180 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 47 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.335/.487 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 142 hits with 34 doubles, 19 home runs, 94 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .267/.381/.439 slash line so far this year.

Crawford enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

