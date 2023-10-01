Sunday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (87-74) and the Texas Rangers (90-71) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (12-10) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (12-6) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Rangers have been victorious in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a mark of 15-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (881 total).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

