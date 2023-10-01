On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .263 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 61st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 92nd in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 114 of 160 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (26.3%).

In 17 games this year, he has homered (10.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 57 games this year (35.6%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 68 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 80 .270 AVG .256 .360 OBP .364 .443 SLG .390 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 81/52 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings