Mitch Garver vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mitch Garver (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .274.
- Garver has recorded a hit in 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%), including 19 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- In 19.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this year (34.9%), Garver has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.291
|AVG
|.255
|.392
|OBP
|.356
|.536
|SLG
|.475
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.46 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 15th, 1.056 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.