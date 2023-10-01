On Sunday, Josh Jung (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 50th in batting average, 97th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Jung has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 121 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (33.1%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (16.5%).

He has scored in 49 games this year (40.5%), including 22 multi-run games (18.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .272 AVG .264 .336 OBP .298 .472 SLG .469 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 69/10 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings