The New England Patriots (1-2) visit the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Cowboys and Patriots can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 6.5 43.5 -275 +225

Cowboys vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has had an average of 42.2 points in their games this season, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cowboys have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have played only one game this season that ended with a combined score over 43.5 points.

New England's contests this season have a 42-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Patriots have covered the spread once over three games with a set spread.

The Patriots have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

New England has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +225 odds on them winning this game.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 28.7 7 12.7 3 42.2 1 3 Patriots 17.3 26 19.7 9 42 1 3

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.2 38.5 44 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 24 26 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 45.3 35.5 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 24 19 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

