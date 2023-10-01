Sunday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) versus the Houston Astros (89-72) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (9-5) for the Astros and Kyle Nelson (7-3) for the Diamondbacks.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: ARID
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

  • In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-4.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
  • The Astros have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 60 (53.6%) of those contests.
  • Houston has a record of 30-23 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
  • Houston has scored 819 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 25 @ Mariners W 5-1 Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
September 26 @ Mariners L 6-2 Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
September 27 @ Mariners W 8-3 Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
September 29 @ Diamondbacks W 2-1 Jose Urquidy vs Zac Gallen
September 30 @ Diamondbacks W 1-0 Justin Verlander vs Merrill Kelly
October 1 @ Diamondbacks - Cristian Javier vs Zach Davies

