Astros vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77) versus the Houston Astros (89-72) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.
The probable pitchers are Cristian Javier (9-5) for the Astros and Kyle Nelson (7-3) for the Diamondbacks.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Astros 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Astros Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 2-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.
- The Astros have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 60 (53.6%) of those contests.
- Houston has a record of 30-23 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Houston has scored 819 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|W 5-1
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|L 6-2
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|W 8-3
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Jose Urquidy vs Zac Gallen
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Justin Verlander vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Zach Davies
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.