On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 92 of 147 games this year (62.6%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (20.4%).

He has hit a home run in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 75 times this year (51.0%), including 27 games with multiple runs (18.4%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 71 .271 AVG .219 .359 OBP .296 .601 SLG .419 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 94/31 4 SB 5

