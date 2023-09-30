The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) host a Big 12 battle against the Houston Cougars (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

On offense, Texas Tech ranks 66th in the FBS with 29.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 68th in points allowed (347.5 points allowed per contest). Houston ranks 79th in the FBS with 27.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 71st with 25.0 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fox Sports 2.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Houston Key Statistics

Texas Tech Houston 406.0 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.3 (80th) 347.5 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.3 (92nd) 162.0 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.8 (96th) 244.0 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.5 (43rd) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (13th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has been a dual threat for Texas Tech so far this season. He has 746 passing yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and throwing seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 149 yards (37.3 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Tahj Brooks, has carried the ball 61 times for 412 yards (103.0 per game), scoring one time.

Jerand Bradley's leads his squad with 241 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 40 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jordan Brown has caught 10 passes for 151 yards (37.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Xavier White's 12 grabs have turned into 125 yards.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,012 yards (253.0 per game) while completing 62.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 104 yards with three touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has rushed 28 times for 147 yards, with three touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has piled up 124 yards (on 29 attempts) with one touchdown, while also grabbing seven passes for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Brown has hauled in 405 receiving yards on 24 catches to pace his team so far this season.

Matthew Golden has 22 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 244 yards (61.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Joseph Manjack IV's 20 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 211 yards (52.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

