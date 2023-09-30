Sun Belt rivals square off when the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) visit the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Texas State is favored by 5.5 points. The game's over/under is 60.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best in the FBS by averaging 41.8 points per game. The Bobcats rank 87th on defense (27.3 points allowed per game). Southern Miss is generating 337.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 379.8 total yards per contest (84th-ranked).

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

M.M. Roberts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Texas State vs Southern Miss Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas State -5.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -225 +185

Week 5 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Texas State Betting Records & Stats

Texas State is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Bobcats have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Texas State has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Texas State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Texas State has played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has thrown for 1,055 yards (263.8 ypg) to lead Texas State, completing 71.4% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Ismail Mahdi has racked up 399 yards on 36 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught four passes for 77 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Malik Hornsby has carried the ball 11 times for 146 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has hauled in 17 catches for 277 yards (69.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Joey Hobert has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 61 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Ashtyn Hawkins' 17 receptions have yielded 186 yards and one touchdown.

Tavian Coleman leads the team with two sacks, and also has four TFL and 11 tackles.

Texas State's tackle leader, Brian Holloway, has 37 tackles, four TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Tory Spears has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 19 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

