Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Texas State Bobcats (3-1) battle the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas State vs. Southern Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas State vs. Southern Miss?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas State 37, Southern Miss 22

Texas State 37, Southern Miss 22 Texas State has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Bobcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Southern Miss has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Golden Eagles have been at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bobcats a 69.2% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas State (-6.5)



Texas State (-6.5) Texas State has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.

The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Southern Miss is winless versus the spread this season.

This year, the Golden Eagles are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas State vs. Southern Miss matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Texas State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 60.5 points once this season.

This season, Southern Miss has played two games with a combined score higher than 60.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 65.1 points per game, 4.6 points more than the over/under of 60.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 59.5 62.8 Implied Total AVG 40.7 39 41.5 ATS Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Southern Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.2 47.5 50 Implied Total AVG 32.3 28 34.5 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.