The Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) play at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Texas A&M sports the 30th-ranked offense this year (450.8 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 14th-best with just 273.8 yards allowed per game. Arkansas is posting 384.3 total yards per game on offense this season (79th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 320.3 total yards per game (39th-ranked).

We provide more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Texas A&M Arkansas 450.8 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.3 (85th) 273.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.3 (40th) 149.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.8 (75th) 301.3 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.5 (71st) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 2 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 979 yards (244.8 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 63 rushing yards on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has 234 rushing yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 29 times for 169 yards (42.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart's 307 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has registered 22 receptions and three touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has put together a 272-yard season so far, reeling in 18 passes on 27 targets.

Jahdae Walker has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in nine catches for 148 yards, an average of 37 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has racked up 918 yards (229.5 ypg) while completing 70.4% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 128 yards with one touchdown.

AJ Green has run for 190 yards on 31 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Rashod Dubinion has racked up 174 yards (on 41 carries) with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has collected 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 273 (68.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has three touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has put together a 239-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 19 targets.

Isaac TeSlaa has racked up 174 reciving yards (43.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

