When the TCU Horned Frogs play the West Virginia Mountaineers at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Horned Frogs will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

TCU vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction West Virginia (+14) Under (51.5) TCU 29, West Virginia 21

TCU Betting Info (2023)

The Horned Frogs have an 85.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Horned Frogs have two wins against the spread this year.

TCU has yet to cover a spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites (0-1).

One Horned Frogs game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The total for this game is 51.5, 12 points fewer than the average total in TCU games thus far this season.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Mountaineers have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this year.

West Virginia is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 14 points or greater this year.

Two of the Mountaineers' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under in West Virginia games this year is 1.3 more points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Horned Frogs vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.3 20.3 39 22.7 36 13 West Virginia 27 18.5 31 12 15 38

