The Tarleton State Texans (3-1) visit the SE Louisiana Lions (0-4) at Strawberry Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

SE Louisiana sports the 79th-ranked offense this year (318.3 yards per game), and have been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst with 528.3 yards allowed per game. Tarleton State's offense has been excelling, compiling 429.3 total yards per game (18th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 41st by giving up 314.8 total yards per game.

Tarleton State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Tarleton State vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

Tarleton State SE Louisiana 429.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (66th) 314.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 528.3 (128th) 164.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.5 (114th) 264.8 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.8 (34th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis has thrown for 1,044 yards (261.0 per game) while completing 55.8% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Derrel Kelley III has run for 282 yards on 48 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kayvon Britten has taken 51 carries and totaled 240 yards with four touchdowns.

Keylan Johnson paces his team with 288 receiving yards on nine receptions with five touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu has put up a 275-yard season so far. He's caught 31 passes on 29 targets.

Jaden Smith's seven grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 124 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has racked up 560 yards (140.0 ypg) on 46-of-76 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Harlan Dixon has compiled 157 rushing yards on 40 carries, scoring two touchdowns. He's also added 108 yards (27.0 per game) on 12 catches.

Derrick Graham Jr. has racked up 81 yards on 20 carries.

Darius Lewis' leads his squad with 229 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 receptions (out of 22 targets).

Da'Shun Hugley has grabbed five passes while averaging 32.0 yards per game.

