SMU vs. Charlotte: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The SMU Mustangs (2-2) will play their AAC-rival, the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The 49ers will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.
SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
SMU vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-23.5)
|52.5
|-2500
|+1050
|FanDuel
|SMU (-23.5)
|53.5
|-3000
|+1200
SMU vs. Charlotte Betting Trends
- SMU has won one game against the spread this season.
- Charlotte has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 23.5-point underdogs.
SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the AAC
|+280
|Bet $100 to win $280
