On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Grossman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .239.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 62 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 111), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has had an RBI in 30 games this year (27.0%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Home Away 57 GP 54 .229 AVG .247 .321 OBP .361 .373 SLG .418 16 XBH 18 4 HR 6 26 RBI 23 47/25 K/BB 49/32 0 SB 1

