AAC opponents match up when the Rice Owls (2-2) and the East Carolina Pirates (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

Rice owns the 35th-ranked scoring offense this season (35.3 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-worst with 31.8 points allowed per game. East Carolina ranks 99th in the FBS with 22 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 80th with 26 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Rice vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Rice East Carolina 405.8 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.5 (127th) 419.3 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.5 (52nd) 82 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.5 (98th) 323.8 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (121st) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (21st)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 1,237 yards (309.3 ypg) to lead Rice, completing 64% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has 139 rushing yards on 29 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 194 yards (48.5 per game) on 16 catches with two touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has piled up 65 yards on 30 carries. He's caught five passes for 64 yards (16 per game), as well.

Luke McCaffrey's leads his squad with 370 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 39 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Braylen Walker has a total of 178 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws and scoring two touchdowns.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn leads East Carolina with 365 yards on 34-of-68 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mason Garcia, has carried the ball 32 times for 178 yards (44.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Rahjai Harris has collected 171 yards (on 42 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Jaylen Johnson has collected 16 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 178 (44.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times.

Jsi Hatfield has put together a 128-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 19 targets.

Jhari Patterson's nine receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 75 yards (18.8 ypg).

