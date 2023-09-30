Best Bets & Odds for the Rice vs. East Carolina Game – Saturday, September 30
AAC rivals will meet when the Rice Owls (2-2) meet the East Carolina Pirates (1-3). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Rice vs. East Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Rice vs. East Carolina?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Rice 31, East Carolina 27
- Rice has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Owls have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.
- East Carolina has been listed as the underdog three times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Pirates have not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
- The Owls have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Rice (-3)
- Rice has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.
- The Owls have been favored by 3 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- East Carolina has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Pirates have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
Parlay your bets together on the Rice vs. East Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Rice and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points three times this season.
- This season, East Carolina has played just one game with a combined score over 45.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 57.3 points per game, 11.8 points more than the point total of 45.5 for this matchup.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Rice
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.8
|51.5
|58
|Implied Total AVG
|35.3
|29
|38.5
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
East Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.3
|47.5
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|32.3
|28
|36.5
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-1
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.