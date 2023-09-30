When the Texas Rangers (89-71) take on the Seattle Mariners (87-73) at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET, Marcus Semien will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 99).

The Rangers are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-140). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (14-8, 3.24 ERA) vs Andrew Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.28 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 106 times this season and won 62, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 40-28 record (winning 58.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win seven times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Josh Jung 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st

