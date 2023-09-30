Saturday's game features the Seattle Mariners (87-73) and the Texas Rangers (89-71) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on September 30.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (14-8) for the Mariners and Andrew Heaney (10-6) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Rangers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have won in 21, or 46.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.5 runs per game (875 total).

The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule