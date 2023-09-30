Saturday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (100-60) and the Boston Red Sox (77-83) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM on September 30.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (15-9) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (6-8).

Orioles vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Orioles vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

This season, the Orioles have won 55 out of the 80 games, or 68.8%, in which they've been favored.

Baltimore is 45-15 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Baltimore has scored 801 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Orioles' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The past 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 45.8%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a win-loss record of 24-20 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (764 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 24 @ Guardians W 5-1 Kyle Gibson vs Triston McKenzie September 26 Nationals W 1-0 Kyle Bradish vs Josiah Gray September 27 Nationals W 5-1 Grayson Rodriguez vs Patrick Corbin September 28 Red Sox W 2-0 Dean Kremer vs Chris Sale September 29 Red Sox L 3-0 John Means vs Nick Pivetta September 30 Red Sox - Kyle Gibson vs Kutter Crawford October 1 Red Sox - Kyle Bradish vs Tanner Houck

