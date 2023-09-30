The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

Oklahoma has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 46.8 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 8.5 points allowed per game) this year. Iowa State is generating 21.0 points per game on offense this season (108th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 16.5 points per game (26th-ranked) on defense.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Oklahoma Iowa State 506.8 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.3 (118th) 310.8 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.5 (19th) 157.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 83.3 (124th) 349.0 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.0 (84th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 1,227 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 78% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 58 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on 21 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has 176 rushing yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, Marcus Major has carried the ball 32 times for 133 yards (33.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's 371 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has totaled 21 receptions and one touchdown.

Nic Anderson has hauled in eight passes while averaging 55.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq has been the target of 15 passes and racked up 10 catches for 204 yards, an average of 51.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has put up 897 passing yards, or 224.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.7% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Cartevious Norton is his team's leading rusher with 43 carries for 126 yards, or 31.5 per game.

Eli Sanders has taken 20 carries and totaled 71 yards with one touchdown.

Jaylin Noel has racked up 202 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Daniel Jackson has put together a 168-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 10 passes on 11 targets.

Jayden Higgins has racked up 153 reciving yards (38.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

