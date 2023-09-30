The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .484 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .279 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Dubon has picked up a hit in 89 of 124 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.
  • Looking at the 124 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (7.3%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.2% of his games this season, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 49.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Other Astros Players vs the Diamondbacks

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 62
.263 AVG .292
.296 OBP .321
.352 SLG .464
14 XBH 25
2 HR 8
12 RBI 34
28/11 K/BB 40/8
1 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (195 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly (12-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 170 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 30th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.48), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 16th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
