Kyle Tucker vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 160 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .513. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Tucker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 108 of 155 games this season (69.7%), with more than one hit on 40 occasions (25.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (27 of 155), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 41.9% of his games this season (65 of 155), with two or more RBI 30 times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 44.5% of his games this season (69 of 155), with two or more runs 18 times (11.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|77
|.251
|AVG
|.313
|.330
|OBP
|.403
|.455
|SLG
|.569
|33
|XBH
|36
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|63
|41/34
|K/BB
|48/45
|14
|SB
|15
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Kelly (12-7) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 30th start of the season. He has a 3.48 ERA in 170 2/3 innings pitched, with 182 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.48), 25th in WHIP (1.201), and 16th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.